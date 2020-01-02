Dawgs overcome attrition for Sugar Bowl win over Baylor

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs entered Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl down 18 players and running back D’Andre Swift was limited. None of it mattered as Georgia didn’t skip a beat in a 26-14 win over #7 Baylor.

Despite the absence of several Bulldog stars, the team had one of their best performances of the season. The defense kept a Baylor attack that averaged more than 35-points a game to just 14, and breakout performances from freshmen George Pickens, Zamir White, and Kenny McIntosh paced the Bulldog offensive attack against a stingy Bear defense.

“These guys came out, did everything and won this ballgame,” said Richard LeCounte, two INTs in Sugar Bowl win.

“Them boys put on when their number was called, they answered,” said Tyler Simmons, 47 receiving yards in Sugar Bowl win.

For the Bulldogs, this win closes out the careers of one of the most decorated senior classes in program history. Their 44th ties a record and gives the class victories in the Sugar and Rose bowls along with their SEC Title and three East division crowns.

Now, the Sugar Bowl trophy will make a trip to Athens for the fifth time in program history, and the Dawgs will turn their attention to getting back in a years’ time as this will be one of the playoff semifinals next season.

