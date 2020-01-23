David Duke agrees to pay $5K to man hurt at Virginia rally

An Ohio man is receiving $5,000 in a judgment against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke as part of a lawsuit the man filed against white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters.

Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, says he suffered severe injuries during a 2017 rally in Virginia two years ago.

Burke says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., in a crash that killed a counterprotester during the rally.

Duke’s lawyer says Duke denies allegations that he promotes violence.

Burke’s lawyer called the judgment a step in the right direction against white supremacy.

