Darius Rucker to serve as 2020 South Carolina Tourism Ambassador

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of South Carolina’s favorite sons will now help to bring more vacationers to the Palmetto State.

It was announced on Monday during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel in Myrtle Beach that Grammy award winner Darius Rucker will be an official ambassador for South Carolina tourism in 2020.

Rucker will share his music and name recognition to help strengthen the state’s tourism and promote South Carolina as a preferred travel destination.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to work with a well-known Southern voice to promote South Carolina,” said Duane Parrish, the director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “Darius Rucker is a home grown star with a genuine love of his state. His story and talent are attractions themselves. We are looking forward to working with him this year!”

Under the partnership, Rucker will make appearances at several major tourism events, including the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island. The SCPRT will also promote South Carolina at several of Rucker’s 2020 concerts.

“Whether he’s singing about his hometown or talking about his life experiences, you can tell Darius Rucker is proud of where he’s from,” Parrish said. “Our partnership is a natural fit.”

