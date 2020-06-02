Darius Rucker on death, protests: ‘This whole thing just really breaks me down to my core’

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – One of South Carolina’s favorite sons has spoken out about the death of a black man in police custody, and the outrage around the nation that has followed.

Darius Rucker posted a statement on Twitter of his thoughts about George Floyd’s death and the violent protests that have impacted not only the nation, but his hometown of Charleston.

“I have been sitting here trying to figure out what I wanted to say. This whole thing just really breaks me down to my core,” Rucker started off in his statement.

Rucker said that his heart goes out to Floyd’s family. He added that he can’t watch the video of Floyd saying he can’t breathe while an officer presses his knee down on Floyd’s neck without tears welling up in his eyes. The officer has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Rucker said that he has spent his life dealing with racism.

“It is no longer alright for me to perpetuate the myth that things are okay. I have kids whom I love and cherish, and to watch them go through this, to feel their anguish and anger trying to deal with this is heartbreaking for me,” Rucker stated.

He went on to say that we have to come together now and the only way it will ever change is if we can change people’s hearts. He said he’s not sure exactly how to do that, but he’s ready to try anything and everything in order for our nation to be better.

He also commended the peaceful protesters.

“The peaceful protesters out there are an extension of the legacy of the great Dr. King and Gandhi, and they are protesting to be heard. Take a moment and listen,” Rucker said.

He made a request to the nation and asked people to search their hearts and root out any fear, hate or division that someone may have inside of them and come together all as one.

