Daniel Field officials look for quick fix of fence after plane crashes through

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – New details continue to come out after a plane crashed through a fence at Daniel Field on Sunday.

The plane has been moved to a nearby hangar as the NTSB and the FAA investigate.

It’s an accident that has local aviation officials scratching their heads.

“He just came in farther down the runway than normal, I guess,” David Fields, the chairman of the Daniel Field Aviation Commission, said.

The FAA says the aircraft landed long, went off the runway, and hit a fence. Airport manager Becky Shealy says the pilot wasn't able to stop.

“For one reason or another, he had a braking issue,” Shealy said.

The runways at Daniel Field are short, but since the airport caters to small planes, it hasn't historically been an issue. In fact, back in the 80's, a 737 jetliner successfully landed at Daniel Field after mistaking it for Bush Field.

“In the history of the airport, which is over 100 years, there's probably been thre airplanes that have made it to the fence,” Shealy said. “That’s the first one I think that's ever crossed Highland Avenue.”

Even still, Shealy says the airport has talked about lengthening the runway.

“We're working to possibly be able to extend the longest runway that we have,” Shealy said. “We're working on that.”

They expect the damage to the fence to be repaired with plenty of time before the Masters.

Until the fence gets fixed, Fields says they have security watching 24/7 to make sure no animals or intruders get in. The airport is also in contact with the FAA and NTSB as is protocol with any airplane incident.

