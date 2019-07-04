Dangers of dogs eating fireworks

Thursday, July 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fireworks will be going off all over the place tonight so you have to watch out for your dogs but not just because of the loud booms.

If your dog eats the leftovers that fall from the sky or even just chews on them, it could be deadly.

"They come in after fireworks for this kind of thing all the time," said Crystal Lesley.

Crystal Lesley is the lead vet tech at Care More Animal Hospital. She's been in the business 20 years so she's seen it all.

"I worked in emergency care for a long time so yes we see it. A lot of people don't want to say why they are coming in or why their dog is vomiting," said Lesley.

Whether it's lit or not, she says holiday fireworks are often at the center of pet injuries.

"Fireworks contain potassium nitrate, they contain sulfur, charcoal, which are heavy metals which ingested can cause all different problems," said Lesley.

With 6 dogs herself, Crystal urges you to keep a close eye on your dogs when you take them for a walk the next day.

"If you see something, pick it up or if you're shooting them be responsible and clean up after yourself because it can cause problems," said Lesley.

Crystal says the damage it can cause all depends on how much your dog eats.

“It can range anywhere from vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, painful abdomen all the way up to acute renal failure,” said Lesley.

Crystal says if your dog gets into firework remains to consult your vet right away.

"We need to, run tests, find out if the kidneys are involved, what we need to do for that and medications," said Lesley.

There are reports of dogs even dying from it so it's always better to play it safe.

This doesn't just apply to your dogs either. Fireworks are also poisonous for your cats so cat owners make sure you're aware too.

