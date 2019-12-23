Dam failure in Aiken causes flooding, sweeps away cars

Monday, December 23, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A dam failure caused flooding and road closures at Richardsons Lake Road in Aiken Monday afternoon.

At around 2 o'clock, an unregulated and unnamed dam gave way, causing water to flood across the street and into the yard of William Lucas.

Lucas has lived in his home for about two and a half years, but when he came home from Christmas shopping Monday, he saw something he'd never seen before.

"I said 'Oh, God, look at the house,'" he said. "We had to pull across the road and it was just flooded...all the way up to the top of the porch."

Water rushed through Lucas' backyard, sweeping up everything in its path.

"It pushed my cars, my pontoon up against the trees," he said.

It also swept up a friend's car that he was fixing. It moved it all the way to a pond in their backyard.

Lucas's house is raised, so water didn't get inside, but it did do some other damage.

"It was probably about two feet inside the garage," he said. "Messed up the water heater, refrigerator, freezer, stuff like that."

With the holidays coming up, Lucas said they usually get the whole family together. This year may be a little different.

"I don't know how we're going to do it this year," he said. "We'll get through it. We always have."

For him, it's all about perspective. He said their family had a rough year, and compared to what they've been through, this is a minor setback.

"I'm just thankful nobody was hurt," he said. "We've had enough injuries and death throughout the past year of our families, so I just hope everything goes better from here on out."

He was even able to joke about it.

"I mean it can only get better from here, I guess," he said, laughing.

