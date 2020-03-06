Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with BOGO 80¢ Blizzard

Friday, March 6, 2020

FARGO, ND (NBC) - Grab a friend because Dairy Queen has a buy-one-get-one deal for you.

To celebrate its 80th birthday, Dairy Queen has a buy-one-get-one for $.80 deal on Blizzards.

This deal applies to any size Blizzard, including the flavor of the month, Mint Oreo Blizzard.

The deal is good from now until March 15, company officials said in a tweet.

It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020

