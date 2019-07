Thursday, July 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dairy Queen is holding a fundraiser for the Children's Hospital of Georgia on Thursday.

Every DQ Blizzard sold will go towards special equipment to help doctors diagnose and treat the various health conditions for patients.

$1 or more from every blizzard sold will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network. Locally, the funds will go to the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

