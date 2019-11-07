Dads show up in costume for 'Bring Your Hero to School Day' at Augusta school

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Not all heroes wear capes, but some dads do at Belair K-8 School in Augusta.​ The school hosted the "Bring Your Hero to School" Day and it was a hit with the kids.

"Good Morning. Good Morning!" Dads and other men from the community yelled to kids coming off busses Wednesday morning.

It doesn't take much to make students at Belair K-8 smile. John Workman is the principal there.

"You should see the looks on their faces as they came through the building, they just light up as they see the dads come through coming and greeting them."

Dressed as superheroes and handing out high fives, these men really put smiles on kids' faces. The dad's made sure a normal day at school felt extra special.

"Just to see their smiles and everything and just to watch them going back and pointing at, 'ohhh look at them'. That brought joy to my heart."

Principal Workman loves the idea od this happening at his school.

"It's just an opportunity for our dads to come in and just be a presence and be here to greet our students as they get off the bus or the car."

It's a small gesture that goes a long way with the kids, and it's a hit with parents too.

"I showed up here with a different costume. I wanted to wear a superhero something. My wife told me, no, but when I showed up and I saw Superman I said, 'I'll be right back'."

It's part of a school initiative to get dads more involved in kids' school lives.

"It's something that's gonna start their day off with a smile, we're here to do it."

