'Dads on Duty' spent their morning greeting kids, reading to them at Richmond County school

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Friday morning was extra special for students at Deer Chase Elementary School in Richmond County.

It’s the school’s annual "Dads on Duty" day, which brings together male role models and mentors for the students.

The day started out with the dads greeting kids on their way to class, something Anthony Ellington said he loves doing with his son.

"I just came out here to just support my son, and to just support the kids in the community," Ellington said.

The dads spent the rest of the morning reading to their kid's classes.

George Young said he hopes it sends a message to the kids about the importance of school.

"Help give them enthusiasm,” Young said. “Show them that learning in school and being here is cool."

Principal Valerie Kelly said "cool" is exactly what the kids feel when they see their dads taking time out of their day to spend it with them.

"When they come off the bus, their eyes are wide,” Kelly said. “They're like, ‘What day is it?' Oh it's great!"

Ellington said he hopes that enthusiasm will last well beyond today, teaching his son a lesson he'll take with him for the rest of his life.

"Hopefully teaches him to do the same thing for his son when he has a child,” Ellington said. “And to show up, show up and support."

This is the school's fifth "Dads on Duty" day, and it's something Principal Kelly said she hopes to continue for years to come.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.