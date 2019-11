Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kids at Belair K-8 School received the best way to start their day.

Dads and other male role models showed up at the school Wednesday dressed in hero outfits to help with bus duty and car line duty.

Not only did the dads do that, but many of them stayed for donuts and reading time with the kids.

