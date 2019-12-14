"Daddy!" Deployed father surprises 4-year-old son for Christmas present

Saturday, December 14, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 4-year-old boy in North Augusta got the ultimate present for Christmas this year: his father.

SSG Eerek Bowling has been deployed in the Middle East for the past 9 months. His wife, Sharissa, says it's been tough for the family having him away especially during the holiday season.

That's why when she found out her husband was able to return for the holidays she wanted to surprise her 4-year-old, Connor.

Sharissa says she told Connor his dad had gotten him a present for Christmas. She took him into a room where there was a huge present.

Connor opened the gift to find his dad was the present. His face lit up and he screamed, "daddy!".

Sharissa caught it all on video. She says it couldn't have been a better surprise.

