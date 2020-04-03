DPH releases list of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities

Friday, April 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of COVID-19 outbreaks at 47 long-term care facilities.

A list of facilities will be sent every Friday.

According to DPH, this is the only information that will be provided regarding these outbreaks. Information about residents and or staff who are infected is considered protected health information and under HIPAA guidance cannot be released.

As of March 13, public visitation to any of these facilities has been stopped in an effort to protect both the vulnerable population of residents and outside visitors.

