DORIAN THE DOG: North Augusta stray with life-threatening injury rescued

Friday, September 6, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A dog with a nasty head wound was spotted this week near the North Augusta Walmart.

It took a day and a half to rescue him, but he was finally taken to a vet on Thursday.

Tamara Santos, a volunteer with Dog Networking Agents, says Dorian has been out in the wild for at least two years. But last week when he was spotted with his injury, she knew they must capture him fast. She and her friend spent 36 hours straight coaxing Dorian to safety.

"We knew that time was just not on our side," said Santos.

For Dorian, being brought to the vet was a matter of life and death.

"Due to his infection, he could have become septic and he would have died," said Veterinary Technician Crystal Lesley. "It was obviously something very traumatic that happened. Whether it be a bullet, some kind of trauma, hit by car."

Now that Dorian is in the right hands, brighter days are ahead for him. Dr. James Collins from Doctor's Hospital's Burn Unit plans to do for Dorian what he did for Taka last year.

"He thinks he might be able to do a little skin flap on his head and get it covered," said Lesley.

Even though Tamara Santos says it break her heart to know that people could do this to dogs like Dorian, there are people out there like herself who would stay awake for 36 hours to advocate for him.

"If someone doesn't care...I mean, they have no hope at all," said Santos.

Dog Networking Agents says Dorian was seen with another stray dog. They say they were unable to capture the female dog, but have not given up. They are setting up food and traps in the area to try to capture her. They ask the public to please not try to capture her, as it may inadvertently scare her away.

They also want to stress the importance of people in our community stepping up to foster. They say they are unable to rescue dogs without having a place for them to go. Santos will foster Dorian until he finds a permanent home.

