DOR: SC taxpayers to get $50 refund thanks to Mega Millions win beginning Dec. 2

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina taxpayers will be getting a $50 refund thanks to the 2018 Mega Millions winner starting in early December.

In a news release, the South Carolina Department of Revenue said those refund checks will be issued starting Dec. 2.

One lucky winner walked away with over $800 million after taxes back in October 2018 when they hit the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot generated $61 million in tax revenue for the state, which state legislators determined would be used in the form of a refund.

A website has been created for further information.

