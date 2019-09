Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019

BRUNSWICK, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is helping in a search for four crew members following a cargo ship capsizing in the St. Simon's Sound.

The DNR said around 2 a.m. Sunday, the 656-foot, 71,000-ton Golden Ray ship capsized and caught fire.

DNR said it's unclear if fuel leaked from the ship, but they will conduct water-quality samples to ensure the safety of the water.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved