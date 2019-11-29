DNR: 38-year-old North Augusta fisherman's body found in Stevens Creek

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body has been found at Stevens Creek Landing in Edgefield County.

Details remain limited, but officials say a man fishing in a boat around 5 p.m. Thursday when he fell into the water.

A witness saw the man attempting to swim to shore and called 911.

The man's boat was recovered, DNR officials said, but the victim was not located until Friday around 8:50 a.m. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The coroner's office has not yet identified the man, but DNR says he was a 38-year-old North Augusta man.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.