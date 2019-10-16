Are DIY car washes bad for the environment?

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- There's nothing more American than owning a car and washing it in the driveway. But what does washing your car at home mean to the environment?

Lee Richardson of Sparkle Express Car Wash says it's all about the drain.

"Environmentally speaking, the biggest impact would be the chemicals that actually go down the storm drain as you're washing. And whatever dirt or anything else that has been picked up by the car, washed down the storm drain."

At a professional car wash, the water can even be cleaned and reused on site.

"After the wash process, as the water is reclaimed in our tunnel, we actually have water treatment that allows us to recycle some of that water."

Water leftover heads straight into the sewer system and the treatment plant. But not the storm drain, which flows into local swamps and rivers.

"We used to offer self-prep before our customers entered the car wash. We were actually told to stop that by the EPA over concerns that the soap and any other contaminants that were on the vehicle would make it into the storm drain. "

If you still want to wash your car yourself most car washes have self-serve bays. That water gets treated just the same as going through the main wash. So you can help the environment and clean your car yourself.