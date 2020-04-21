DHEC to report COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities

Tuesday, April 20, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide regular updates on long-term care facilities that have an associated case of COVID-19, as well as the number of positive cases for either residents or staff members.

According to the release, the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 is common in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and similar congregate facilities due to shared living and dining areas as well as limitations for social distancing.

In the release, DHEC stated they have been working closely with these health care facilities to provide guidance and help implement recommendations for protecting residents as well as the dedicated workers who care for them.

“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director said, in the release. "Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”

On March 13, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order that stopped public visitation to these types of facilities in order to help protect the vulnerable population of residents, the staff who care for them, and outside visitors. This order is still in effect today.

According to the release, DHEC plans to provide early next week the number of COVID-19 related deaths associated with these facilities as well. DHEC is compiling and verifying this information to help present a fuller picture of COVID-19’s impact on these types of congregate facilities.

