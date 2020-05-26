DHEC surpasses testing goal in SC with over 110,000 tests

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced that 110,316 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in South Carolina since May 1.

Earlier this month, DHEC and its community partners set a goal to test 110,000 South Carolinians by May 31. As of today, South Carolina has exceeded that goal.

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. South Carolinians can find a nearby mobile testing clinic event at www.scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Additionally, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

A total of 178,119 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs) since March 5, 2020.

