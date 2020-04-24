DHEC reports 8 new deaths in SC; 1 more death in Aiken

Friday, April 24, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths.

According to the release, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,070 and those who have died to 157.

One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been removed from the state’s total number of deaths at it’s being reviewed to confirm whether the individual’s death was related to COVID-19, the release stated.

The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), and Kershaw (1) counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Abbeville (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (10), Charleston (5), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (34), Georgetown (1), Greenville (8), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1) Orangeburg (1), Richland (29), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (2)

