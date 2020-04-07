South Carolina sees 187 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 187 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including three additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,417, and those who have died to 51.

According to the release, the additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions.

The individuals were residents from Greenville (1) and Lexington (2) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (3), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (10), Darlington (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (15), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (13).

According to the release, two counties (Abbeville and Dorchester) each lost a case from their total counts as the cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.