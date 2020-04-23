DHEC reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, total deaths in state is 150

Thursday, April 23, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

According to the release, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.

The deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Darlington (8), Dillon (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (22), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.