DHEC reports a total of 87 deaths in SC due to the coronavirus

Monday, April 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced 127 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439, and those who have died to 87.

According to the release, all five additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions and were residents of Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Greenville (2), and Kershaw (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Berkeley (7), Charleston (12), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (7), Greenville (7), Greenwood (1), Hampton (2), Horry (13), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (14), Sumter (4), Union (1), York (2)

According to the release, Lexington County lost six cases and Marion County lost one case from their total counts as the individuals were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties and states.

