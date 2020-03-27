DHEC releases number of coronavirus cases in S.C. by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a list of the state’s COVID-19 cases by zip code.

The list was created after a request by the S.C. Association of Counties to prepare first responders, calling them the “boots on the ground” during the COVID-19 fight.

Zip code information is critical to help determine how emergency personnel respond to calls, Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman said.

The public can view the list by clicking or tapping here. It was last updated Thursday night.

DHEC posted the following note along with the data:

“It’s important to know that there are many more people in the community who have this virus and have never been tested. Also, DHEC isn’t notified when individuals are no longer infectious (i.e., they are well), and as a result, these numbers likely include people who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others. Regardless of the number of positive cases in their community, everyone is encouraged to take the same daily precautions to prevent against the spread of COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, there were 456 reported cases of coronavirus throughout 39 counties in the state.

Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.

People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.