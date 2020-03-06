DHEC investigating two potential coronavirus cases in South Carolina

Friday, March 6, 2020

S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina’s Department of Public Health confirms it is now investigating two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.

DHEC says samples from the two cases tested positive at their Public Health Laboratory in Columbia.

DHEC says one case is of an elderly adult woman in Kershaw County. She has been hospitalized and is now in isolation. DHEC says the woman does not have a known travel history.

They say the other case is an adult woman in Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy. The patient did not require hospitalization and is self-isolating at home.

DHEC says the two presumptive positive samples will now be sent to the CDC to be confirmed. They say it normally takes a day or two for CDC to confirm these cases.

DHEC recommends that no additional precautions are recommended for the public at this time, beyond daily precautions like getting the flu vaccine, washing your hands, covering your cough, and appropriately disposing tissues and other items.

They say for people concerned about their own personal health or who are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their personal doctor or healthcare provider.

DHEC has launched its Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to answer general questions about the virus.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster plans to hold a news conference about the new possible cases tomorrow morning at 10.

