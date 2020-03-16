DHEC investigating 5 new cases of coronavirus in Lexington and Kershaw counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five new cases of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, have been reported in South Carolina, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed.

This brings the total number of cases statewide to 33.

There are now 18 cases in Kershaw County, three in Horry County, three in Beaufort County, two in Lexington County, two in Lancaster County, two in Anderson County and one case in the following counties: Charleston, Spartanburg and Green.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician consultant, said.

Here’s preliminary information for the five new cases:

One new case is from Lexington County. The case is an elderly person who was a close contact to a previously reported case. This person remains in isolation at a healthcare facility.

Four new cases are from Kershaw County. Three of the cases are middle-aged individuals who are known contacts to a previously reported case and are currently isolated at home. One case is an elderly person. Investigation is underway and further details are not currently available.

Earlier on Monday, health officials confirmed the first death due to COVID-19 in South Carolina. The person who died lived in a nursing home in Lexington County, but was transferred to the Lexington Medical Center hospital for treatment before testing positive for the virus.

One of the new cases reported Monday did have contact with that patient, DHEC said, as noted above.

As the number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina rises, which DHEC said is expected, the agency will provide information about “facilities and locations that impacted communities should be aware of where special precautions may be needed.”

