DHEC identifies 8th possible case of coronavirus in South Carolina

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- DHEC says a new possible case of coronavirus has been identified in South Carolina.

DHEC says the new case is a woman in Lancaster County.

"A contact investigation is underway, and at this time there is no known travel outside the state or known contact with another case," a statement said.

Still, the case must be confirmed by the CDC.

“Our top priorities remain preventing spread of the disease and protecting public health,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Our systems for protecting public health are working. We’re continuing to work with the CDC and our state and local partners, however, based on what’s occurring in other states and countries, we expect community spread to grow.”

This is the eighth presumed positive case of the virus in South Carolina.

