DHEC expands contact tracing to 1,800 tracers to testing efforts

Monday, May 11, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has identified more than 1,800 contact tracers to support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

Contact tracing is a disease control measure employed by local and state health department personnel for decades.

Contact tracing isn't new to DHEC. According to the release, during normal operations, DHEC has about 20 contact tracers who perform this methodology to help limit the spread of diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis.

“As we enhance our testing efforts, DHEC set goal with our AccelerateSC partners of identifying 1,000 contact tracers by May 31,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist said, in the release. “I’m proud to announce that we’ve met that goal.”

As part of DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, the agency has increased its number of contact tracers from 20 to 400 staff members as of today.

In addition, DHEC has retained another 1,400 contact tracers through contracts with two private staffing companies (Apple One and C-Trace), bringing the total number of available contact tracers to 1,800.

Also, 667 members of the public have also expressed interest in becoming a contact tracer through DHEC's contact tracing webpage.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.