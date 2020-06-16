DHEC estimates 79% of coronavirus patients in S.C. have recovered

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WMBF) -- The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus recovery numbers on Tuesday.

The agency said that as of June 15, DHEC has “symptoms onset data” for 12,836 people. Symptoms onset data means that the agency knows the date when a person first showed signs of illness, which helps officials track the patient’s recovery.

Of those patients, DHEC reported that 514 have died, which means they have the recovery information for 12,322 people.

DHEC said that of those patients, 79%, or 9,734 people, have recovered from the virus.

DHEC outlined how they develop its recovery rate:

Those who reported being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.

Those who reported not being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 14 days since their illness onset.

Those where hospitalization status was unknown were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.

DHEC explains that the recovery rate is based on “symptoms onset” information, so the percentage is based on the number of individuals that the agency has “symptoms onset” data for, not the total number of cases in the state.

