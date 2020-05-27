DHEC director Rick Toomey announces resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a meeting of health officials Wednesday, the director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced his resignation.

Rick Toomey has served as the director of DHEC since Feb. 2019.

Toomey said he made the decision to resign in light of recent health issues he’s faced -- which had him step down from his position for a brief time.

He also said he wants to spend more time with his family, especially his new grandson.

Toomey’s resignation comes in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought DHEC’s role in the state to the forefront.

His last day will be June 10.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.