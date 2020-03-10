DHEC confirms two more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- DHEC says they have identified two more "presumptive positive" cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.

According to DHEC, those two cases were found in Camden in Kershaw County.

A "presumptive positive" case means a sample from the patient tests positive for the virus at DHEC's Public Health Laboratory. However, these results must be confirmed by the CDC.

“Our coordinated response efforts continue to identify new cases,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.”

As of this afternoon, DHEC has tested a total of 41 individuals for COVID-19, which includes seven presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases. The remaining 32 tests are negative. DHEC will update the public as soon as the confirmatory test results from the CDC or other reference laboratories that are now testing are available, and as other new information is known.

