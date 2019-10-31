DHEC confirms SC's first flu-related death of season

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina's health department has confirmed the first flu-related death of the season.

According to DHEC, a person from Upstate has died from flu complications.

“Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in South Carolina," said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, and DHEC urges everyone six months and older to be vaccinated each season.”

The flu vaccine is available from many providers including DHEC health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

