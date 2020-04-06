49 coronavirus deaths confirmed in South Carolina

Monday, April 6, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Department of Health and Environmental Control Health as confirmed 48 total deaths amongst the 2,232 positive tests in South Carolina.

Out of the 21,384 tests performed in South Carolina, 19,152 have had negative results.

According to the release, the additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Anderson, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg counties.

