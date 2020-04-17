DHEC confirms 4,000 coronavirus cases in South Carolina

Friday, April 17, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,086 and those who have died to 116.

According to the release, of those 7 deaths, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence (1), Richland (1), and Lexington (1) counties. Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley (1), Lee (1), and Horry (1) counties. One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (6), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (8), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (6), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (3), Horry (11), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (2), Laurens (1), Lee (5), Lexington (8), Marion (6), Marlboro (6), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (9), Williamsburg (1), York (4) DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

