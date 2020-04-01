DHEC confirms four new deaths related to COVID-19 in SC; number of deaths: 26

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced four additional deaths and reports 210 additional cases of COVID-19.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 26.
More on Georgia COVID-19 numbers.
According to the release, the four patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee, and Richland counties.
“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant, said in the release. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”
As of today, the total number statewide is 1,293 cases in 43 counties*. The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken County: 5 cases
Allendale County: 1 case
Anderson County: 8 cases
Bamberg County: 2 cases
Barnwell County: 1 case
Beaufort County: 10 cases
Berkeley County: 3 cases
Charleston County: 48 cases
Chester County: 1 case
Chesterfield County: 3 cases
Clarendon County: 3 cases
Dorchester County: 10 cases
Edgefield County: 2 cases
Fairfield County: 1 case
Florence County: 2 cases
Georgetown County: 1 case
Greenville County: 23 cases
Greenwood County: 1 case
Horry County: 5 cases
Jasper County: 1 case
Kershaw County: 11 cases
Lancaster County: 2 cases
Laurens County: 1 case
Lexington County: 7 cases
Orangeburg County: 2 cases
Richland County: 28 cases
Spartanburg County: 8 cases
Sumter County: 9 cases
Williamsburg County: 1 case
York County: 10 cases
