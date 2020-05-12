DHEC announces free COVID-19 mobile testing clinics in SC

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is holding 13 free COVID-19 mobile testing and popup clinics throughout the state.

According to the release, DHEC continues to enhance its testing capacity across the state, especially in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare.

These mobile clinics allow residents to get tested for free in order for them to help take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from the disease. More clinics will be announced in the coming days.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics include:

St. Paul Elementary School, 9297 Alex Harvin Hwy., Summerton

May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda

May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lee County Chappell Park, 397 Chappell Dr., Bishopville

May 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda

May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To view current mobile testing clinics, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics. Locations are regularly being added to this site as information is provided.

