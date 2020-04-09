DHEC announces 241 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in SC

Thursday, April 9, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,792, and those who have died to 67.

According to the release, the additional deaths occurred in four elderly patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Lexington (1), and Lee (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (33), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (45), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (9), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (5).

According to the release, one county (Jasper) lost a case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.

