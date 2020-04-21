DHEC announced 172 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in SC

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths.

According to the release, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,608 and those who have died to 135.

The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from the following Counties: Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (4), Charleston (12), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (6), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (15), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lexington (12), Marion (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (14), York (3).

DHEC estimates that as of April 20, 72 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 28% remain ill.

As of April 20, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,392 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,521 positive and 10,871 were negative. A total of 42,441 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

