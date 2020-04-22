DHEC announces 12 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and five additional deaths.

According to the release, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.

Three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (4), Aiken (12), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Clarendon (11), Darlington (7), Edgefield (4), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (19), Greenwood (1), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (5), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (2), Richland (34), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (4)

