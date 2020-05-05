DHEC: South Carolina has nearly 300 deaths from COVID-19

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

(MGN)

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina announced 93 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths.

According to DHEC, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,841 and those who have died to 296.

RELATED | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Twelve of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (1), Richland (5), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Allendale (3), Anderson (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (5), Fairfield (3), Florence (6), Greenville (3), Greenwood (2), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (2), Richland (12), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (2)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.