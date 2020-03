Thursday, March 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- DHEC has confirmed six positive cases of coronavirus in the Palmetto State.

That number jumped from two cases to six in the past 24 hours.

There are still six "presumptive positive" cases in the state.

So far, there have been 75 negative tests.

