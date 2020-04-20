DHEC: 64 new cases, new projections of nearly 7,000 cases by May in SC

Monday, April 20, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 4 additional deaths.

According to the release, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,439 and those who have died to 124.

Of those four deaths, one was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County (1); one was an elderly individual, with no known underlying conditions, from Kershaw County (1); one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County (1); and one was a middle-aged individual, with no known underlying health conditions, from Clarendon County (1), according to the release.

Updated projection summary by DHEC:

In the release, DHEC provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 9. On March 6 the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 750 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 6,953 confirmed cases on May 9.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (8),

Darlington (5), Dillon (2), Florence (4), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Kershaw (3), Lexington (4), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (4), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (4)

According to the release, of the 4,377 total cases announced yesterday, two have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.

