DHEC: 5 patients test negative for coronavirus in SC, more than a dozen being monitored

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As of Wednesday morning, health officials say five patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Carolina.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the disease in the Palmetto State.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)’s website, as of 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, they are currently monitoring 13 people in the state for COVID-19.

They said they have monitored a total 49 people in the state for the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman with the Medical University of South Carolina confirmed two of their patients were tested for the novel coronavirus. Both tests came back negative.

DHEC says for patients to be tested in South Carolina, they must meet CDC criteria.

According to officials, they have the capacity to test 100 samples per day in South Carolina.

DHEC also set up a hotline to answers the public’s questions about COVID-19. People can call 855-472-3432 every weekday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

