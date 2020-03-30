DHEC: 18 people killed by COVID-19 in South Carolina

Monday, March 30, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have updated the latest coronavirus numbers.

According to DHEC, 925 South Carolinians have COVID-19. So far, 16 people have died from the virus.

Kershaw County, which was where the virus first appeared in South Carolina, has 99 cases, but Charleston County now leads the state with 123 cases.

