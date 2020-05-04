DHEC: 135 new cases, 8 more killed from COVID-19 in SC

Monday, May 4, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- One hundred and thirty-five more people in South Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC.

Eight others have also died as a result of the virus, bringing the death toll to 283.

In total, 6,757 people have been confirmed to have the virus.

In the CSRA, Allendale County picked up two more cases, Bamberg got one more, McCormick identified another, Orangeburg found five more, and Saluda had one more.

