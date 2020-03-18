DHEC: 13 new cases of coronavirus in SC

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 13 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 60 cases in 14 counties.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

Those 13 cases are from the following counties:

-2 new cases from Beaufort County

-1 new case from Charleston County

-1 new case from Greenville County

-1 new case from Horry County

-3 new cases from Kershaw County

-1 new case from Lee County

-1 new case from Lexington County

-3 new cases from Richland County

