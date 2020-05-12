DHEC: one new death in Aiken County from COVID-19

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,927 and those who have died to 355.

According to the release, eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington (2), Florence (1), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Aiken County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Aiken (4), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (8), Clarendon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (2), Greenville (33), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (4), Lee (3), Lexington (2), Marion (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (3), Richland (23), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (4), York (15)

