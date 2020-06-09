DA: Mom, husband tried three times to hire hitman to kill Janell Carwell

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- New information shows the district attorney's office believes a mother and her husband tried to hire a hitman to kill their own daughter.

New court records we received show that the DA thinks Tanya and Leon Tripp tried to hire a hitman to kill 16-year-old Janell Carwell at least three times.

They say the couple met with someone between September and December of 2015, and then again almost a year later in October 2016.

Carwell went missing 4 months later. Her body was found buried off Golden Camp Road a year after she went missing.

Her mother and stepfather are charged with her murder. Leon Tripp faces the death penalty.

